Entertainment

F9 becomes 3rd movie to top 2m admissions this year

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 7, 2021 - 09:29       Updated : Jun 7, 2021 - 09:29

This photo, provided by Universal Pictures Korea, shows a scene from "F9," released on May 19, 2021.
This photo, provided by Universal Pictures Korea, shows a scene from "F9," released on May 19, 2021. (Universal Pictures Korea)
"F9," the latest chapter in the "Fast and Furious" series, has become the third title to attract more than 2 million moviegoers in South Korea in 2021, box office data showed Monday.

The action blockbuster drew 173,000 people over the Friday-Sunday period, bringing its combined total to 2.05 million, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.

It is the third film released in 2021 to hit 2 million in the country, following the Disney-Pixar fantasy animated film "Soul" and the Japanese dark fantasy animation "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train."

Released on May 19, "F9" has been making an impressive run in the pandemic-hit Korean box office.

It posted 400,000 viewers on the opening day to set the biggest first-day score since the pandemic began early last year.

The film drew 265,000 people on Saturday alone, beating the previous single weekend-day record of 130,000 set by "Soul" in its first week in January.

Meanwhile, the horror film, "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," topped the weekend box office with 294,000 moviegoers, closely followed by Disney's live action film "Cruella" with 247,000 attendees. (Yonhap)

