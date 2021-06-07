Foreign investors turn to net sellers of S. Korean stocks in May

(Yonhap)

Foreign investors turned to net sellers of South Korean stocks last month, ending their one-month buying spree, data showed Monday.



Foreigners sold a net 10.1 trillion won ($9 billion) worth of local stocks in May, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).



Investors from the United States sold 2.9 trillion won of stocks last month, while investors from Singapore purchased a net 654 billion won of stocks, according to the FSS.



As of end-May, local stocks held by foreign investors came to 820.2 trillion won, accounting for 30.1 percent of the country's market capitalization.



Foreigners also bought a net 5.5 trillion won worth of local bonds last month.



Their bond holdings were valued at 179.1 trillion won, or 8.3 percent of the total as of end-May. (Yonhap)



