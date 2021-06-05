Hong Sang-soo's 'In Front of Your Face' marks his 11th entry to Cannes

(Festival de Cannes)





South Korean renowned director Hong Sang-soo will visit the Cannes Film Festival again with his 26th feature, "In Front of Your Face."



According to the festival's 2021 official lineup announced Thursday, "In Front of Your Face" was listed in Cannes Premieres, a new section dedicated to works from well-established filmmakers.



Hong was invited with nine other filmmakers, including Arnaud Desplechin of "Deception," Mathieu Amalric of "Hold Me Tight," Andrea Arnold of "Cow" and Charlotte Gainsbourg of "Jane Par Charlotte."



"Hong Sang-soo is one of the most prolific moviemakers of today's cinema," artistic director Thierry Fremaux said during the announcement. "His selections are very minimalist and personal movies. They are creative, inspiring and crystallizing something that shaped today's cinema."



"In Front of Your Face," in which Hong played the roles of director, screenwriter, cinematographer, editor and composer, is the director's 11th entry to Cannes, marking the most among Korean directors.



"Woman Is the Future of Man" (2004), "Tale of Cinema" (2005), "In Another Country" (2012) and "The Day After" (2017) were invited to Cannes' main competition category.



Four others --"The Power of Kangwong Province" (1998), "Virgin Stripped Bare By Her Bachelors" (2000), "Hahaha" (2010) and "The Day He Arrives" (2011) -- have competed for the Un Certain Regard prize given to young talents with innovative and daring works.



"Hahaha" was awarded in that year.



"Claire's Camera" (2017) was included in the Special Screenings category, while "Like You Know It All" (2008) was screened during the Directors' Fortnight program.



This year's event will take place in the French resort city of Cannes from July 6 to 17. (Yonhap)



