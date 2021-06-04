Korean children’s book wins BolognaRagazzi Award

“Iparapa Yamooyamoo” (Korean Publishers Association)



A Korean children’s book has won the prestigious BolognaRagazzi Award from the Bologna Children‘s Book Fair in Italy.



The Korean Publishers Association announced Lee‘s win for comics in the early reader category on Tuesday. Two other Korean writers, Bamco and Park Hyun-min, won special mention in the nonfiction and debut work categories for “Rice Rice Rice” and “So Much Snow,” respectively.



The BolognaRagazzi Award is awarded for originality, educational value and artistic design.



“In her book, Lee Gee-eun creates a small world regulated by the special needs and sensitivities of its tiny inhabitants. Threatened by a big monster, the population shows a strong sense of community. The distinctive personality of every character is depicted with simple strokes that nonetheless convey great detail,“ the jury said in awarding the prize to Lee.





Author of “Iparapa Yamooyamoo,” Lee Gee-eun (Korean Publishers Association)