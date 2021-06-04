 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

S. Korea tops in chip equipment investment volume: report

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jun 4, 2021 - 17:30       Updated : Jun 4, 2021 - 17:34
Samsung's first memory fab in Pyeongtaek (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung's first memory fab in Pyeongtaek (Samsung Electronics)

South Korea injected the most in investments for purchasing semiconductor equipment during the first quarter this year, market data showed Friday.

According to the latest report from Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International, the combined investment for semiconductor equipment across the world during the first quarter reached $23.5 billion, up 51 percent on-year.

Under the lead of top market players such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, South Korea accounted for around 31 percent of the total with $7.3 billion, reclaiming its previous top spot.

Samsung Electronics currently plans to invest around 30 trillion won ($26.9 billion) to expand its semiconductor complex in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. SK hynix in February finished the construction of a new plant at its headquarters in Icheon, also in Gyeonggi Province.

Meanwhile, South Korea was followed by China and Taiwan, with $5.9 billion and $5.7 billion of investment, respectively.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114