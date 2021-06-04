S. Korea tops in chip equipment investment volume: report

Samsung's first memory fab in Pyeongtaek (Samsung Electronics)
South Korea injected the most in investments for purchasing semiconductor equipment during the first quarter this year, market data showed Friday.
According to the latest report from Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International, the combined investment for semiconductor equipment across the world during the first quarter reached $23.5 billion, up 51 percent on-year.
Under the lead of top market players such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, South Korea accounted for around 31 percent of the total with $7.3 billion, reclaiming its previous top spot.
Samsung Electronics currently plans to invest around 30 trillion won ($26.9 billion) to expand its semiconductor complex in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. SK hynix in February finished the construction of a new plant at its headquarters in Icheon, also in Gyeonggi Province.
Meanwhile, South Korea was followed by China and Taiwan, with $5.9 billion and $5.7 billion of investment, respectively.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
