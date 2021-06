This photo, provided by the city of Goyang, shows Janghang Wetland. (City of Goyang)

GOYANG -- A man had his ankle severed when a device presumed to be a land mine exploded in a wetland in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, on Friday, authorities said.



The accident occurred at the entrance of Janghang Wetland at 9:50 a.m. during a cleanup operation by a social cooperative.



He was airlifted to a hospital. The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. (Yonhap)