Samsung to roll out Galaxy Book Go laptops under $350

(Samsung Electronics Co.)
Revving up for the affordable laptop market amid a pandemic-driven boom in PC sales, Samsung Electronics will introduce new models priced under $350 as early as this month, the company said Thursday.
The Galaxy Book Go and the Galaxy Book Go 5G are the newest additions to the tech giant’s notebook lineup powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon compute platforms.
The latest Galaxy Book Go 5G features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G platform, while the LTE version adopts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 system.
The company’s PC series boasts a 14-inch display and is foldable, and runs on Microsoft Windows 10.
The Galaxy Book Go series also supports multitasking qualities, allowing users to call and send text messages to others via laptop as the stay-at-home lifestyle persists. The “Quick Share” feature, for example, allows Galaxy users to exchange and convey pictures and files freely among themselves.
According to Samsung, the Galaxy Book Go Wi-Fi version and the LTE model will be launched this month in select markets, starting from $349. The 5G variant model will be available to customers in the latter half of this year, the company added.
Meanwhile, the nation’s laptop market has witnessed a drastic spike in global shipments, up 30.7 percent this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number is expected to increase by 8.1 percent this year, amounting to 217 million units.
By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com
)