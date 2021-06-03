 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Military to raise troops' daily meal cost next month

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 3, 2021 - 13:04       Updated : Jun 3, 2021 - 13:04

Song Young-gil, head of the ruling Democratic Party, speaks during a visit to the 202nd Brigade of the 72nd Infantry Division in Yangju, some 50 kilometers north of Seoul, on May 27, 2021, to inspect military living conditions. (Pool photo-Yonhap)
Song Young-gil, head of the ruling Democratic Party, speaks during a visit to the 202nd Brigade of the 72nd Infantry Division in Yangju, some 50 kilometers north of Seoul, on May 27, 2021, to inspect military living conditions. (Pool photo-Yonhap)
The military will raise the average daily meal cost for service members by 14 percent to 10,000 won ($9) next month, the defense ministry said Thursday, amid criticism soldiers, especially those under coronavirus quarantine, are poorly fed.

The decision was announced as the government launched an interagency task force to come up with measures to improve troops' living conditions following a series of complaints over inconveniences.

The quality of military meals, in particular, gained attention after active-duty soldiers uploaded photos of their meals on a Facebook page that serves as an anonymous bulletin board for troops, leading to Defense Minister Suh Wook's apology.

The ministry had originally planned to raise the daily meal cost next year, but the push has been advanced "under close coordination with the financial authorities," the ministry said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114