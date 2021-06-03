[Travel bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Busan Port Festival



The festival has been held annually since 2008 to introduce Busan Port, one of the top five ports in the world. It offers a variety of programs that that showcase Busan Port-related industries, culture and education.



Part of Ocean Day celebrations, this annual festival offers opportunities to learn about Busan Port’s rich history. Related businesses, organizations and universities take part in the festival to promote the port.



For more information, visit www.bfo.or.kr, or call (051) 507-9716.







Jeonju Cultural Heritage Night Tour



Jeonju Cultural Heritage Night Tour will be held for two consecutive days, June 18 to 19 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The tour focuses on preserving and remembering Korea’s heritage and ancestors’ spirits. Jeonju is home to many historical sites from the Joseon period and possesses rich traditional culture. Reservations are required and can be made at (063) 288-9937.







Moonlight Tour at Changdeokgung



Held at Changdeokgung, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the tour offers a unique opportunity to witness and experience the beauty of the palace under the moonlight. Built in 1405 as royal residence of the Joseon era, the palace welcomes the summer season with nighttime visitors. Each tour lasts approximately 100 minutes. Reservations are open online until June 20. Tickets are limited to two per reservation.



Information on reservations can be found at www.chf.or.kr, or by contacting (02) 3210-3503.







Wonju Hanji Festival



Wonju Hanji Festival is an annual festival that celebrates the wonderful cultural heritage of hanji, the traditional Korean paper.



Hanji is known by experts as having an extreme durability, while also recognized for its artistic excellence. The festival offers various programs related to hanji to entertain and educate visitors. Multiple exhibitions and events, including online experience programs will be open to visitors of all ages. Check out the festival events through the website, www.wonjuhanji.co.kr.





