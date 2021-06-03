[News Focus] Korean population extends losses for 18 consecutive months

This photo shows a drawing contest at Deoksugung in downtown Seoul in 1977, when the nation’s fertility rate fell below the 3.0 mark to 2.99. Nonetheless, the population of the capital had rapidly increased, exceeding 10 million in 1988. (National Archives of Korea)



SEJONG -- South Korea’s population retreated to 2016 levels as of last month, with the demographic figure posting unprecedented negative growth over the past 1 1/2 years.



According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, the nation’s population fell by 19,075 (8,685 for men and 10,390 for women) from 51.702 million in April to 51.683 million in May. It was at its lowest since October 2016 when the figure was 51.677 million.



After peaking at 51.851 million in November 2019 -- which could possibly remain the all-time high in Korean history including the coming decades -- the figure continued to drop for the 18th consecutive month starting from December 2019, during which the population lost 168,402 in less than two years.



The negative demographic growth, due to deaths outnumbering births across the nation, was unprecedented.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)