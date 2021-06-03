Hyundai, Kia's US sales on roll in May

Hyundai Motor Co.'s Palisade SUV is seen in this photo provided by the Korean automaker's US branch on Aug. 6, 2020. (Hyundai Motor Co.)

Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Corp., South Korea's two biggest carmakers, said Thursday their combined US sales again broke their monthly record for the third consecutive month in May thanks to the popularity of their SUV models.



Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 170,315 vehicles in the United States last month, up 64.6 percent from a year ago, according to the companies' sales data.



Both Hyundai and Kia, which together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales, reported their best-ever monthly sales for three months in a row in the US.



Hyundai's sales soared 56 percent on-year to 90,017 units in May, driven by strong demand for the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson and Kona SUV models.



Kia's sales jumped 75 percent to 80,298 units over the period, led by the Sorento, Sportage and Telluride SUVs, and the Carnival minivan.



US sales figures for Hyundai's independent Genesis brand were not immediately available. (Yonhap)








