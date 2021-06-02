 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] Nearly 7 out of 10 Koreans willing to take vaccine: poll

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jun 3, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Jun 3, 2021 - 10:01




Nearly 7 out of 10 South Koreans are willing to take vaccine shots to combat the coronavirus, a poll showed.

According to the survey conducted from April 25-27 jointly by the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, 69.2 percent of 912 unvaccinated respondents said they would like to get vaccinated, up by 7.8 percentage points from a month ago.

About 16.1 percent answered they would not take vaccine shots, while 14.7 percent said they were not sure whether to take them or not.

The health authorities attributed the rise in positive answers to vaccine eligibility expansion and incentive programs. (Yonhap)





