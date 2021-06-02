Not all pickled veg is created equal: New book celebrates kimchi

Cover of “Kimchi in the Eyes of the World” (Korean Culture and Information Service)
The Korean Culture and Information Service and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs jointly published “Kimchi in the Eyes of the World” on Wednesday.
The 148-page book contains stories on foreigners who love to eat kimchi as well as kimchi-making at foreign embassies and Korean Cultural Centers around the world. Eighteen honorary reporters of Korean.net, an online platform run by KOCIS, hailing from 14 countries also share their stories of making kimchi pancakes, kimchi fried rice and kimchi stew.
“Kimchi in the Eyes of the World” also presents information about the traditional Korean side dish and discusses how it is different from pao cai, a type of pickled vegetable consumed in China.
The book is written in both Korean and English, with the aim of helping Korean language learners. It will be distributed through Korean Cultural Centers overseas and via foreign embassies in Korea.
The Culture Ministry is planning to make “Kimchi in the Eyes of the World” available online at the Korean Culture and Information Service’s website at www.kocis.go.kr and at www.korean.net.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
