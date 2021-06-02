 Back To Top
National

Rapper indicted over marijuana use

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 2, 2021 - 14:16       Updated : Jun 2, 2021 - 14:16
This undated file photo shows Korean American rapper Kilagramz. (Yonhap)
This undated file photo shows Korean American rapper Kilagramz. (Yonhap)
Kilagramz, a rapper who appeared on a popular hip-hop audition television show, has been indicted for marijuana use, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office referred the case of the 29-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Lee Jun-hui, to a court on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act last month.

In March, the Korean American rapper was arrested at his home in southern Seoul for allegedly possessing and smoking marijuana, which is classified as an illegal drug here.

He initially denied the allegations but later confessed to his crime after police officers dispatched to his residence found cannabis powder and inhalers, according to the police.

After local news outlets reported his arrest, he issued an apology through his social media and admitted to his wrongdoing.

The musician has released albums here and starred in many local TV shows after he garnered popularity in two seasons of "Show Me the Money," popular music channel Mnet's hip-hop audition series, from 2016 to 2017. (Yonhap)



