DP chief apologizes over scandal involving former justice minister

The chairman of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) apologized Wednesday over an investment and academic fraud scandal involving the family of a former justice minister, blamed as a major reason for the party's recent landslide by-election defeats.The apology by Rep. Song Young-gil came as the DP is struggling to reclaim voters' confidence following its crushing defeats in the Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections in April, blamed largely on the party and its members' "hypocritical" conduct.At the center of voters' outrage against the DP has been the so-called Cho Kuk scandal surrounding the wife of the former justice minister, who allegedly forged academic documents to get her daughter admitted to a medical school."I once again apologize for having been unable to care for the hurt feelings of the public and young people," Song said in a press conference."Apart from the legitimacy issue of former Minister Cho Kuk, the admission issues involving his children are something we should reflect on and repent."It may not be necessarily illegal to use one's upper-class status and networks to help one's children land internships and accumulate credentials, but the act brought frustration and disappointment to young people without such access, the chairman said, referring to the scandal.The remarks constitute the first apology by a DP chairman over the scandal since then DP Chairman Lee Hae-chan apologized in late 2019 at the height of the scandal.The case has drawn public attention again since the former justice minister published his memoirs on the issue earlier this week.Song said he regards the book as Cho's "rebuttal" of the charges that the prosecution dictated to some media outlets."Having spoken up for fairness and justice and passed judgments on others (as fighters for) democratization, we should fiercely look back on whether such principles were equally maintained when it comes to matters of ourselves or our children," Song noted.The DP chief also offered an apology over sexual harassment allegations facing late ex-Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and ex-Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don, both affiliated with the DP."I once again give my official apology as the head of the party to the victims, their families and the public," Song said.He admitted that his party fell short of taking minimum actions over the sexual harassment cases, such as protecting the victims."It will still be insufficient even if (the party) repents again and again for creating deep scars and disappointment among the public with its irresponsible conduct," he said.The ruling party chairman also pledged to restore fairness and justice to regain the trust of the public in the run-up to next year's presidential election."The DP will again stand the trial of the public on March 9 next year ... (we) will do our best to reclaim the confidence of the people." (Yonhap)