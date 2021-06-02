Is Seoul wheelchair-friendly?

A convenience store in Jung-gu, Seoul, is not wheelchair accessible. (Shin Ji-hye/The Korea Herald)



Going to a new restaurant and eating out is not a big deal for most Seoulites, but it is a challenge for Lim Sung-hee, 42, who has used a wheelchair for about 20 years since being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.



Many restaurants, coffee shops and convenience stores in Seoul remain inaccessible to her because of stairways and raised door thresholds. In her wheelchair, she can’t get over steps higher than 5 centimeters.



To avoid frustration, Lim tries to visit only those restaurants or coffee shops she has been to before.



“When I have a lunch or dinner appointment at a new place, I often visit it a day before,” she said.



She used to call ahead and ask about wheelchair access, but sometimes the information she got over the phone proved inaccurate.



“For nondisabled people, 5 centimeters is nothing. They don’t perceive it as an obstacle because they can easily get in,” she said.



“In some cases, I visited the place after I heard there was a ramp. But I found that the starting point of the ramp was over 5 centimeters (off the ground). In other cases, there was a ramp at the door, only to find a stairway inside,” she said. “In such cases, ramps are meaningless.”





A restaurant and coffee shop in Jung-gu, Seoul, are not wheelchair accessible. (Shin Ji-hye/The Korea Herald)



According to the 1998 Act on Welfare of Persons With Disabilities, buildings with more than 300 square meters of floor space are required to install wheelchair ramps to ensure that older adults, pregnant women and people with disabilities can use the facilities safely and conveniently.



But according to Lee Woon-yong, a manager at the Seoul office of the Korea Association of Persons with Physical Disabilities, there too many buildings that are too small for the law to apply.



“So we are calling for cooperation from private facilities and are pushing ahead with projects to provide free ramps through the support of the Seoul Metropolitan Government,” he said.



The projects will give wheelchair users better access to convenience stores, pharmacies and restaurants. About 200 million won ($180,424) has been set aside for that purpose this year.



Most subway stations in Seoul are wheelchair-friendly, Lim said.



“Most of them have elevators, wide gates for wheelchairs and toilets for the disabled. And they are free,” she said, adding that this was the result of yearslong protests.



Still, inconvenience remains. Some subway stations have wide gaps between the platforms and the trains, and others have a significant height difference.



Once when she tried to get off the subway at Dongguk University Station, her wheelchair got stuck in the wide gap between the train and the platform. She managed to get out because people helped her. But she was “in a panic.”





(right) The wide gap between the subway platform and the entrance to the train at Dongguk University Subway Station in Seoul presents a hazard for wheelchair users. (left) At Euljiro 1-ga Subway Station in Seoul, there is a significant height difference between the subway platform and the entrance to the train. (Shin Ji-hye/The Korea Herald)