 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Samsung unveils new enterprise SSD with advanced data management tech

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 2, 2021 - 11:12       Updated : Jun 2, 2021 - 11:12
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday, shows the company's new enterprise solid state drive, the PM1731a, leveraging Zoned Namespace technology. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday, shows the company's new enterprise solid state drive, the PM1731a, leveraging Zoned Namespace technology. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chip supplier, on Wednesday unveiled its new enterprise solid state drive (SSD) leveraging advanced data management technology that offers a longer lifespan.

The South Korean tech giant said its new enterprise SSD, the PM1731a, features a Zoned Namespace (ZNS) solution that maximizes available user capacity and bolsters the lifetime of a server system.

"These improvements will enable enterprise customers to handle big data and artificial intelligence applications with much greater efficiency," Samsung said.

Typical SSDs store data in the same space without any distinction, so they periodically go through a process called garbage collection to remove invalid and unnecessary pages of data, which requires extra write and read sequences.

ZNS technology, however, keeps data in groups based on their usage and access frequency, and stores them sequentially in independent zones within an SSD. Thus, ZNS SSDs can significantly reduce the amount of data rearrangement operations, according to Samsung.

"This will make the drive last up to four times longer than conventional NVMe SSDs, making it a greener, more sustainable solution for server infrastructure," Samsung said. "ZNS also eliminates the need for overprovisioning, which requires reserving some storage space for background tasks, to now allow users to take advantage of their full SSD capacity."

The 2.5-inch PM1731a is built upon Samsung's sixth-generation V-NAND and will come in 2 terabyte (TB) and 4 TB models. It also supports a dual port system for stable server operations in case one port faces an error.

Samsung said it plans to mass-produce its ZNS SSDs in the second half of the year. The company added that it is also looking to leverage its quad-level cell NAND technology for its next-generation ZNS drives. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114