Military reports 6 more coronavirus cases

A service member undergoes a COVID-19 test at a makeshift clinic in Seoul last Monday. (Yonhap)

Five service members and a civilian worker for the military tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Wednesday.



A soldier and an Air Force officer were confirmed to have been infected after coming into contact with members of their respective bases who tested positive earlier, according to the ministry.



A Marine and the civilian worker tested positive following infections of their family members, the ministry said, adding that contact tracing is under way on the remaining two cases -- an Army officer and a solider of a unit under the defense ministry.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 967, with 52 currently under treatment.



Nationwide, South Korea reported 677 more COVID-19 cases, including 654 local infections, raising the total caseload to 141,476, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.



The defense ministry is preparing for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for troops in their 20s set to begin next week with Pfizer's vaccine, according to its officials.



It is also working to bring Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine from the United States this week after Washington's pledge to donate them for Korean troops. Reservists, civil defense members and civilians related to the defense and foreign affairs are subject to this campaign.



In less than one day after the bookings for the vaccinations opened Tuesday, reservations were booked up. They were taken online on a first-come, first-served basis, and the volunteers will get shots from June 10-20. (Yonhap)







