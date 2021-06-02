 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Defense ministry to run special reporting period on sexual harassment

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 2, 2021 - 11:01       Updated : Jun 2, 2021 - 11:01
Ministry of National Defense (Yonhap)
Ministry of National Defense (Yonhap)
The defense ministry said Wednesday it will run a two-week special reporting period for sexual harassment cases in the military after an Air Force officer died in an apparent suicide following alleged harassment by a colleague.

The move is aimed at checking if there are any other sexual violence cases in barracks amid mounting criticism that the military failed to protect the female master sergeant found dead last month. Bereaved family members claimed the military attempted to cover up the sexual violence against her.

Service members who suffered or witnessed sexual abuse can report it via a phone call or email, according to the ministry.

"Through this special reporting period, the defense ministry will make utmost efforts to protect victims who haven't been able to report their sufferings," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry came under intense criticism after the bereaved family said the late master sergeant's superiors tried to persuade her to reach a settlement with the alleged perpetrator without taking due protective measures.

On Tuesday, Defense Minister Suh Wook ordered the Air Force to hand over the case to the defense ministry and called for a thorough investigation. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114