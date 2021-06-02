 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

[Newsmaker] Top court confirms acquittal of Olympic short track champion in sexual harassment case

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 2, 2021 - 10:37       Updated : Jun 2, 2021 - 10:40
This Nov. 27, 2020, file photo shows short track speed skater Lim Hyo-jun leaving the Seoul Central District Court after being acquitted of a sexual harassment charge. (Yonhap)
This Nov. 27, 2020, file photo shows short track speed skater Lim Hyo-jun leaving the Seoul Central District Court after being acquitted of a sexual harassment charge. (Yonhap)
The Supreme Court said Wednesday it has confirmed the not-guilty verdict for South Korean-born short track speed skater Lim Hyo-jun in a sexual harassment case.

The top court has upheld the appellate court's decision to acquit Lim of sexually harassing a male teammate at South Korea's national skating team in June 2019.

The 2018 Olympic gold medalist was accused of pulling down his male teammate's pants and exposing a body part, with female skaters present, during practice at a national training center in Jincheon, about 90 kilometers south of Seoul.

A district court found Lim guilty of sexual harassment and levied a 3 million-won ($2,700) fine against him.

The appellate court overturned the ruling, saying that it is difficult to see the defendant's act as instigating sexual humiliation.

The court found the incident happened in a playful circumstance where athletes were fooling around before practice.

Last year, the skater acquired Chinese nationality in hopes of competing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics for the host country.

He was banned by the Korea Skating Union from all skating-related activities for a year until August 2020 in Korea as a disciplinary measure against the allegation. (Yonhap)



Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114