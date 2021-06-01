Moon calls on new prosecutor general to play a role in prosecution reform

President Moon Jae-in presents letter of appointment to new Prosecutor -eneral Kim Oh-soo in Cheong Wa Dae ceremony Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in called Tuesday for new Prosecutor-General Kim Oh-soo to play a role in his administration's tumultuous drive to reform the state prosecution service.



Presenting Kim with a letter of appointment during a Cheong Wa Dae ceremony, Moon said he expects him to "play a great role in transforming the prosecution to become a fair organization that meets the people's expectations," according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.



Kim, a veteran prosecutor, served as vice justice minister for nearly two years under the Moon administration before assuming the post. It had been vacant since the sudden resignation of Yoon Seok-youl in early March in apparent protest against the Moon administration's prosecution reform drive.



Kim said, "Since the prosecution's authority has been granted by the people, it should be used for the people. With that in mind, I'll try to make a chance to transform the prosecution into an organization centered on the people."



Reform of the prosecution, long accused of having excessive power and authority, is one of Moon's campaign pledges and a top policy task. There have been fierce political controversies over the issue, including overt and thinly-veiled backlash from a number of senior prosecutors. (Yonhap)