 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Foreign ministry calls in Japanese diplomat over Dokdo claim on Tokyo Olympic map

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 1, 2021 - 19:54       Updated : Jun 1, 2021 - 19:54
Hirohisa Soma, Deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, enters the Foreign Ministry Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Hirohisa Soma, Deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, enters the Foreign Ministry Tuesday. (Yonhap)
The foreign ministry called in a senior Japanese diplomat Tuesday to lodge a protest after a map on the Tokyo Olympic website showed South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo as part of Japanese territory.

Lee Sang-ryeol, director-general for Asia and Pacific affairs, was expected to express regrets when he meets with Hirohisa Soma, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, later in the day, ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said.

"We will strongly protest Japan's unfair territorial claims to Dokdo and also stress that an immediate correction be made to the material," Choi said in a briefing earlier.

Dokdo has appeared on the map of the route of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay. Japan rejected mounting calls from South Korea to revise it amid concerns that the inclusion of the islets could undermine the Olympic spirit of peace free from politics.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has called the inclusion of Dokdo on the map "unacceptable," vowing to address the renewed unjust claims "as strongly as possible.

The government and the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee will send a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) calling for the organization's active arbitration on the matter, the foreign ministry said in a separate press release, after holding an interagency meeting to discuss the issue.

Late last month, Seoul's culture ministry and the KSOC sent a letter to Japan's Olympic Committee requesting a revision of the map.

Dokdo has long been a recurring source of tension between the two neighbors, as Tokyo continues to lay claim to the East Sea islets in its policy papers, public statements and school textbooks.

 South Korea has been in effective control of Dokdo, with a small police detachment, since its liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114