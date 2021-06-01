Sejong University’s College of Hospitality and Tourism Management ranks 6th in world

Sejong Univeristy’s College of Hospitality and Tourism Management is the sixth best in the world for its subject, according to ShanghaiRanking’s the 2021 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects.
It climbed three places from last year’s ninth place, maintaining the top spot among Korean universities for two consecutive years.
ShanghaiRanking began to publish world university rankings by subject in 2009. More than 1,800 universities across 93 countries and regions are listed. To evaluate each university’s subject, the rankings use academic indicators and third-party data, including research output and influence, international collaboration and academic awards.
Sejong University’s College of Hospitality and Tourism Management also ranked 40th in the world and first in the country in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021.
Sejong University’s College of Hospitality and Tourism Management aims to help students grow into professional managers who are equipped with practical skills by providing education focused on not only academic theory but also developing problem-solving skills based on case studies, the school said Tuesday.
According to Sejong University, numerous students majored in hospitality and tourism management have gone on to work at hotels, resorts, travel agencies, airlines, casinos and theme parks.
The school said Sejong Culinary Institute of Asia opened in June 2019 to become the best culinary institute in the region.
In line with the fourth industrial revolution, the university also operates Smart Tourism Management Software, a convergence major that aims to foster multi-skilled talents to tackle various business issues in the field of hotel and tourism.
“We are focusing on nurturing convergence talents in the era of the fourth industrial revolution by connecting undergraduate and graduate schools, opening convergence majors, and strengthening practical and on-field education,” said Lee Hee-chan, Dean of College of Hospitality and Tourism Management.
“In the future, Sejong University will work harder to lead the hotel and tourism sector by focusing on educational courses that reflect social needs.”
By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com
)