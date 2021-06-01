Indieground streams 22 indie films from 1990s

“Hello, ’90s” poster (Indieground)
The Korean Film Council is hosting special screenings aimed at showing life in 1990s South Korea.
A total of 22 short films from the 1990s will be available through the virtual cinema of Indieground, a center created by the state-run Korean Film Council to facilitate distribution of indie and art films. The works selected for “Hello, ’90s” are considered significant in the history of Korean independent film, and offer a glimpse into Korean society in the ’90s.
The online screenings include the early works of award-winning directors. Oscar-winning Bong Joon-ho’s omnibus short film “Incoherence” (1994), Park Chan-wook’s black comedy “Judgement” (1999), Jung Ji-woo’s “A Bit Bitter” (1996), Jung Yoon-chul’s “Memorial Photographing” (1997) and Kim Tae-yong and Min Kyu-dong’s “Pale Blue Dot” (1998) deal with themes such as women, labor and social progress.
Indieground’s virtual cinema offers many independent and art films, but screening these 22 films together will offer a new experience for online viewers, according to Indieground. “Today’s independent movies and ‘Hello, ’90s’ will give the audience an opportunity to see the past and the future of Korean independent films,” said Indieground in a press release.
The films are available for streaming free of charge at Indieground’s website at www.indieground.kr. The two-week event runs through June 15.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
