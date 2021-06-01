Kepco appoints new CEO, Cheong Seung-il

Korea Electric Power Corp’s newly appointed CEO Cheong Seung-il (Kepco)
The Korea Electric Power Corp. has appointed Cheong Seung-il, the former vice minister of trade, industry and energy, as its new chief executive, the state-run utility said Tuesday.
At an inaugural ceremony held at Kepco headquarters in Naju, South Jeolla Province, the 21st president of Kepco urged staff and executives to “lead the changing paradigm of zero carbon” and “seriously consider an aggressive transition of the energy system.”
During the speech, Cheong suggested three core goals -- carbon neutrality, decentralization and smarter service.
For carbon neutrality, Cheong said Kepco would establish a grid system optimized for renewable energy. Cheong further added that Kepco would conduct an overhaul and establish a virtual power plant so that everyone could be included in the nationwide green drive. Also, he promised to advance the electricity industry’s ecosystem by using artificial intelligence.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
