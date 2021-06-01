What’s next for hanbok?

Hanbok-inspired business casual outfits are on display at Culture Station Seoul 284 next to Seoul Station on Tuesday. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

Korean traditional attire, hanbok, does not have to be limited to young people and travelers wearing them around royal palaces. Hanbok-inspired clothing can be worn at work as well.



That is the premise of a long-term project by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Hanbok Advancement Center launched earlier this year which aims to promote hanbok as everyday wear and books the demand for hanbok.



At an exhibition showcasing business casual attire at Culture Station Seoul 284 in Jung-gu, Seoul, Georgi Ni, a Russian photographer and website developer, carefully moved his camera from one side to the other.



“I came across this event by chance, and thought it would be nice to shoot with my 360-degree camera,” Ni told The Korea Herald at the event, which runs through to June 11.



The outfits looked soothing with a somewhat “foresty” tone, he noted, but the sleeves and collars have a reverent touch to their finish.





Design details of hanbok-inspired business casual attire (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

