[Herald Interview] Swedish envoy touts first-mover advantage in green transition

Achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions is now a global initiative, and those realizing that ambition earlier than others will see more than “clean air, water or nice nature,” the Swedish ambassador to Korea says.
“It’s not only the government, civil society, individual consumers, but actually driven these days very much by enterprises by the private sector because they see that there is a gain in being a first mover,” Ambassador Jakob Hallgren said during an interview with The Korea Herald.
Hallgren, whose government aims to become carbon neutral by 2045, said industries are scrambling to find ways to make their businesses run on renewable energy to “reap profits” from more sustainable green growth.
“That’s where the world is going and it’s better to be ahead of that curve,” Hallgren said, referring to the Sweden-Korea Green Transition Alliance revealed in May. Thirteen Swedish companies based in Korea pledged to support Seoul’s initiative to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
Hallgren described the latest partnership between the two countries on climate action as “the way forward” in bringing about the green transition. Seeking green growth is a winning strategy and future-proofing industries has simply become common sense, he said.
The Swedish envoy discussed how his government reconciled solidifying the carbon-cutting commitment with relying on nuclear energy, which many countries embrace as a stable energy supply but some shun it because of radiation worries as shown in the Fukushima and Chernobyl disasters.
President Moon Jae-in, who promised bigger emission cuts at the US climate summit in April than previously revealed, has been criticized for refusing to reverse his decision to phase out nuclear power. Critics argue Seoul cannot go carbon-free without nuclear power, as renewables provide little input.
Hallgren, who said Sweden relies on nuclear energy for 35 percent of its entire energy while using renewables -- hydro, solar and wind -- for the rest, stressed that his country is keeping nuclear power while pursuing climate action, though he noted there were conditions.
“Nuclear sectors will not receive government subsidies, they have to operate on their own commercial merit and we will invest heavily in renewable energy sources in the meantime,” Hallgren said. Sweden, which overturned its decision to phase out nuclear power by 2010, currently operates six reactors.
Sweden plans to phase out nuclear energy by 2040, in line with its net-zero target, Hallgren said, noting his country will be able to come up with new technologies for the next 20 years to replace it. But for now, sufficient nuclear-powered energy, which is fossil-free, is what is needed, he added.
Meanwhile, the Swedish envoy addressed the contentious debate about subjecting both men and women to mandatory military service in Korea. Younger Korean men have stepped up calls for conscription for women as a matter of gender equality. Sweden has conscripted women since 2018.
“It (drafting women) has followed the general debate about gender equality in the Swedish society,” Hallgren said, adding that Swedes had quickly reached consensus on the issue.
“There’s a lot of brains in the other half of the population as well and it’s not only muscle that is needed in all positions in any defense force,” he said, noting bringing women into the armed forces has become “more and more accepted.”
There had been little resistance to that movement and a majority of Swedes would not have endorsed the resistance anyway, Hallgren said, though he added some individuals opposed the change.
The envoy discussed another major change in the Swedish military as it started conscripting women in 2018, when it went back to a conscription system from an all-volunteer military it introduced in 2010.
Hallgren said Russia’s “illegal” annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 was a wake-up call that prompted Stockholm to beef up its military readiness. The international agreement that set out borders after the end of the Cold War was no longer sacrosanct, he said.
Hallgren called Sweden a “neutral player” who could provide help to the longest running Cold War-era conflict in the Korean Peninsula, where South and North Korea has stood at war without a peace treaty ending the 1950-53 war.
Sweden enjoys a unique standing in South-North Korea relations in that it has engaged both Koreas. Stockholm was the first Western country to open an embassy in Pyongyang; it fields representatives to the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission that oversees the armistice agreement between the two Koreas.
“We are there if we are asked, and we will offer our help to see what can be done to facilitate trust building or dialogue or a process towards more peaceful outcomes, because we have that historical role,” Hallgren said.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
