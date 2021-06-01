 Back To Top
National

S. Korea reports 5th MIS-C case

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 1, 2021 - 15:21       Updated : Jun 1, 2021 - 15:21

Elderly people stand in line to receive shots of vaccines against the new coronavirus at a public health facility in Seoul on Monday, as around 10 percent of the South Korean population of 51.34 million has received at least one vaccine shot. (Yonhap)
An additional case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) has been confirmed in South Korea, bringing the total caseload to five, health authorities said Tuesday.

The 8-year-old boy tested positive for the COVID-linked syndrome in April and has since recovered from the illness, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The boy was hospitalized after being infected with COVID-19 earlier this year. After fully recovering, he was released in early February but was admitted again on April 21 after suffering fever, diarrhea and a headache. He recovered from the new complications and was released on April 26.

The symptoms of MIS-C include inflammation of the blood vessels, swollen hands and feet, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The KDCA earlier published a case definition for the disease.

It refers to children and adolescents under 19 who show symptoms of a fever of 38 C or above lasting 24 hours or longer, with inflammation and multisystem involvement of two or more organs in severe clinical condition requiring hospitalization. (Yonhap)

