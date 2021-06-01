P4G summit ends with Seoul redoubling climate role

A global climate summit wrapped up its two-day run Monday, with the host nation South Korea pledging for stronger environmental actions and green recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, as the country aims to seek bigger role in the global fight against climate change.
The Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, or P4G, summit brought together world leaders to discuss public-private partnerships in aid of carbon neutrality and sustainable growth.
Due to the coronavirus situation, the meeting was held mostly online, with a mix of recorded and live addresses at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul.
In its first time hosting a multilateral international session on the environment, South Korea touted its bolstered green pledges and expanded role in environmental issues as major achievements of the summit.
“Through the summit, South Korea pledged to the international society to support developing countries’ green recovery and strengthened climate actions to achieve carbon neutrality,” said Environment Minister Han Jeoung-ae during a briefing on the outcome of the summit on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong stressed that Seoul would actively participate in the international society’s strengthened climate action, in partnership with leading nations in that area, including the US. He also underlined South Korea’s role as a bridging nation, between developing and advanced countries to pursue green initiative, reiterating President Moon Jae-in’s call during his opening address.
A concrete action plan was mentioned at the summit. Moon pledged that the country would additionally raise its greenhouse gas emissions goal and unveil the update at the upcoming 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held in Glasgow, Scotland in November. Previously, Seoul had pledged to cut its carbon emissions by 24.4 percent from 2017 levels by 2030 as part of its blueprint to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
He also expressed Korea’s intent to host the COP28, which is slated for 2023.
Moon also reiterated promises he made earlier at the US-led climate summit in April, including Korea’s commitment to end public financing for overseas coal projects.
As part of Seoul’s efforts to assist developing countries to implement green growth policies, Seoul promised to significantly increase the amount of Official Development Assistance that goes to climate -- and green -- related projects by 2025. It will also launch a $5 million “Green New Deal” fund within the Seoul-based Global Green Growth Institute to help emerging countries’ transition to renewable energy, and also another $4 million grant for the operation of P4G.
The summit culminated with top officials from 38 countries adopting the Seoul Declaration, highlighting sustainable and green efforts to fight climate change and for the COVID-19 recovery.
“We recognize the climate crisis as an urgent global threat whose impacts reach beyond the environmental agenda to include economic, social, security and human rights-related challenges,” the declaration said. “We reaffirm the fight against COVID-19 leaves important lessons for the global response to the climate crisis and believe that the pandemic should be overcome through green recovery as a progressive strategy.”
Among specific measures in the 14-point statement are vowing to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 Celsius degrees in line with the Paris Agreement, phasing out coal-powered energy plants, and better responding to marine plastic issues.
Seoul sees the P4G session as paving the way for the major summit COP26, where the 195 countries that signed the Paris Agreement will review and report back on their progress on the commitments made under the accord.
Adopted in 2015, the Paris Agreement set out an ambitious goal of limiting the global temperature rise to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels or 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.
The participants to the two-day session included British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria were also among participants.
P4G is a global initiative that seeks solutions for climate action and green economic growth through public-private partnerships and aims to deliver on the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement. The forum involves 12 countries, including Korea, Denmark, South Africa, Indonesia and Mexico, as well as international organizations and private firms. The inaugural summit was held in Denmark in 2018.
