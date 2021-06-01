 Back To Top
Business

Korea Shipbuilding bags W1.36tr order for 12 ships

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 1, 2021 - 12:00       Updated : Jun 1, 2021 - 12:00
This photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) on Tuesday shows a LPG carrier built by KSOE's unit Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Tuesday that it has a combined 1.36 trillion won ($1.2 billion) of orders from five customers to build 12 ships.

Under a deal with an Oceanian company, four liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and a 40,000-cubic meter liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier will be delivered by the first half of 2024, KSOE said in an emailed statement.

Another deal with an African company calls for KSOE to deliver four 50,000-ton petrochemical carriers by the second half of 2023.

KSOE also won an order for a 30,000-cubic meter LNG carrier from a European company.

But KSOE did not reveal where the company that placed an order for two 86,000-cubic meter LPG carriers is from, citing the terms of the deal.

At the end of May, global new orders for ships came to 17.95 million compensated gross tons (CGTs), representing 83 percent of 21.50 million CGTs globally ordered last year, the company said, citing data from global market researcher Clarkson Research Service. (Yonhap)



