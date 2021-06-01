Military reports 3 more coronavirus cases

Soldiers enter Seoul Station, in this file photo taken May 10, 2021. (Yonhap)

An Air Force officer and two Army members tested positive for the new coronavirus, the latest in a series of infections at barracks, the defense ministry said Tuesday.



The airman in the city of Osan was confirmed to have been infected in a test required to exit quarantine. He has been in isolation after coming into contact with his colleague who tested positive earlier, according to the ministry.



One enlisted soldier and an Army officer tested positive following their recent vacations, it added.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 961, with 61 currently under treatment.



Nationwide, South Korea reported 459 more COVID-19 cases, including 449 local infections, raising the total caseload to 140,799, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. (Yonhap)