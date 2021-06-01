 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

S. Korea's intelligence chief to return home after weeklong trip to US: sources

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 1, 2021 - 09:11       Updated : Jun 1, 2021 - 09:11

Park Jie-won (C), chief of South Korea's National Intelligence Service, is pictured after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Saturday. (Yonhap)
Park Jie-won (C), chief of South Korea's National Intelligence Service, is pictured after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Saturday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's intelligence chief is expected to return home Tuesday after a weeklong trip to the United States that apparently focused on discussions with his counterparts on North Korea, sources said.

National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Park Jie-won had been in the US since his departure on May 26. His trip drew keen attention as it came just days after President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden held a summit and agreed to use diplomacy to resolve the North's nuclear standoff.

Though his schedules in the US were not confirmed, he apparently met his counterparts, including CIA Director William Burns, and exchanged views on North Korea.

Some speculated that Park could meet North Korean diplomats while staying in New York but Unification Minister Lee In-young earlier said that such a meeting might not take place.

Park recently visited Tokyo and met his US and Japanese counterparts -- Hiroaki Takizawa, Japan's cabinet intelligence director, and US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines -- to reportedly discuss three-way cooperation on North Korea.

The NIS declined to comment on Park's overseas trips. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114