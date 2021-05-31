 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] Older people more likely to have lost income due to COVID-19: survey

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jun 1, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Jun 1, 2021 - 10:01




Older people were more likely to have suffered a decrease in income due to the coronavirus pandemic, a survey showed.

In the survey conducted on 16,244 workers in 537 professions from August to November, 35.8 percent said they earned less in 2020 due to the economic fallout from the pandemic, according to the Korea Employment Information Service.

Only 2.9 percent said they saw their income increase.

The survey showed that the proportion of people who lost income grew almost in line with age.

Those in their 60s or above were affected the most at 50.5 percent, followed by those in their 50s at 41.6 percent and those in their 40s at 35.7 percent. (Yonhap)





