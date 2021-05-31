 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

Nature Republic’s Myeongdong branch sits on priciest spot for 18 years

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : May 31, 2021 - 14:35       Updated : May 31, 2021 - 14:35
South Korean beauty brand Nature Republic’s flagship store in Myeong-dong, central Seoul (Nature Republic)
South Korean beauty brand Nature Republic’s flagship store in Myeong-dong, central Seoul (Nature Republic)


A 170-square-meter land in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, where South Korean beauty brand Nature Republic’s flagship store is located, has been named the most expensive real estate property in the country for the eighteenth consecutive year, data showed Monday. 

The prime plot in the middle of the downtown shopping district was appraised at nearly 200 million won ($179,800) per square-meter, up 3.8 percent from 190 million won estimated a year earlier, according to data released by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

It was worth 681 million won per 3.3 square meters, or 35.5 square feet, which is one pyeong. A pyeong is a unit of area used in local real estate measuring.

The commercial property located at Chungmuro 1-ga 24-2, Jung-gu, Seoul has remained at the top of the nation’s real estate price list since 2004.

The most expensive residential area was the Acro River Park apartment complex located in Seocho-gu, which boasted a price of 88 million won per 3.3 square meters. The cheapest land was a forest under Mount Dobong in northern Seoul worth 20,790 won per 3.3 square meters.

On average, land prices across Seoul sharply rose 11.5 percent on-year, a faster increase compared with the previous year’s 8.25 percent jump. 

The affluent Gangnam district posted the largest gain with 14.1 percent, followed by Yeongdeungpo-gu with 13.9 percent and Gangseo-gu with 12.7 percent.

The government assessed the value of 879,402 plots of land across the capital city. While 97.8 percent of them saw price increases, 0.4 percent fell in value, data showed. 

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114