 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

DP unilaterally adopts confirmation report on top prosecutor

By Yonhap
Published : May 31, 2021 - 14:08       Updated : May 31, 2021 - 14:08
This image shows Prosecutor General-elect Kim Oh-soo during his parliamentary confirmation hearing last Wednesday. (Yonhap)
This image shows Prosecutor General-elect Kim Oh-soo during his parliamentary confirmation hearing last Wednesday. (Yonhap)
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Monday unilaterally adopted a parliamentary confirmation report on the top prosecutor nominee despite protest from opposition lawmakers.

The parliamentary Legislation and Judiciary Committee, where DP lawmakers command a majority, adopted the report on the result of the confirmation hearing on Prosecutor General nominee Kim Oh-soo, held last Wednesday.

The committee session was, however, boycotted by lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) protesting that Kim is unfit for the top prosecutor post.

PPP lawmakers argued during Kim's confirmation hearing last week that the nominee, who served as deputy justice minister under the current Moon Jae-in administration, lacked the political neutrality needed for the prosecutor general seat.

Kim also faced allegations that he was assigned as a lawyer to defend individuals behind massive investment fraud cases involving asset management firms, Lime and Optimus, after retiring from the prosecution service. Kim denied the allegations during the confirmation hearing.

As bipartisan wrangling was delaying the adoption of the confirmation report last week, President Moon again asked lawmakers to forward the report by Monday.

Kim was named by Moon to fill the vacancy left by former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl. The seat has been vacant for two months since Yoon stepped down in March amid a sustained political tug-of-war between the justice ministry and the prosecution service.

PPP spokesman An Byung-gil protested that "the adoption (of the confirmation report) without consent from the opposition party constitutes dismissing (the opinion of) the people."

Kim, if finally appointed, will be the 33rd ministerial-level government official to take office without consent from the opposition bloc under the Moon government. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114