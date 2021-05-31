 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Entertainment

Dream Concert to be held online

By Im Eun-byel
Published : May 31, 2021 - 14:46       Updated : May 31, 2021 - 14:46
The 25th Dream Concert in 2019 (Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association)
The 25th Dream Concert in 2019 (Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association)

The Dream Concert, one of the world’s biggest K-pop events, will be held online in June amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association, the 27th Dream Concert will take place June 26 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, western Seoul.

Last year, the concert was held online for the first time due to the virus crisis. Called “Dream Concert Connect:D,” the event made use of the latest media technologies such as virtual reality and real-time multicast livestreaming.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, this year’s concert will be streamed online too. But the Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association added that an in-person concert might still be a possibility, and if so it would take place in compliance with the government’s social distancing measures.

The annual concerts first began in 1995 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule. They have featured 531 acts over the years and drawn more than 1.5 million audience members.

In recent years, major K-pop acts have performed at the Dream Concert and connected with K-pop fans across the world.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet. But we hope to send hope and comfort to international K-pop fans through the Dream Concert. We will do our best for the event to be held safely,” said Im Baek-woon, head of the Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114