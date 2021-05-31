Dream Concert to be held online

The 25th Dream Concert in 2019 (Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association)
The Dream Concert, one of the world’s biggest K-pop events, will be held online in June amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association, the 27th Dream Concert will take place June 26 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, western Seoul.
Last year, the concert was held online for the first time due to the virus crisis. Called “Dream Concert Connect:D,” the event made use of the latest media technologies such as virtual reality and real-time multicast livestreaming.
As COVID-19 continues to spread, this year’s concert will be streamed online too. But the Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association added that an in-person concert might still be a possibility, and if so it would take place in compliance with the government’s social distancing measures.
The annual concerts first began in 1995 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule. They have featured 531 acts over the years and drawn more than 1.5 million audience members.
In recent years, major K-pop acts have performed at the Dream Concert and connected with K-pop fans across the world.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet. But we hope to send hope and comfort to international K-pop fans through the Dream Concert. We will do our best for the event to be held safely,” said Im Baek-woon, head of the Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)