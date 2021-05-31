 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Military to begin vaccinating troops under 30 next week

By Yonhap
Published : May 31, 2021 - 10:38       Updated : May 31, 2021 - 13:29
A service member receives a coronavirus test at a makeshift COVID-19 test center near Seoul Station last Monday. (Yonhap)
A service member receives a coronavirus test at a makeshift COVID-19 test center near Seoul Station last Monday. (Yonhap)
The military will begin administering coronavirus vaccines to service members aged under 30 next week, the defense ministry said Monday.

"We plan to begin vaccinating those aged under 30 next week, with Pfizer's vaccines expected to be provided," ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan said during a regular press briefing.

The military has completed providing the first doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines to some 117,000 service members aged 30 and older who have agreed to be inoculated earlier this month.

Around 414,000 South Korean troops are in their 20s and are eligible to take the vaccines for the upcoming round of inoculations. How many of them will agree to take the shots is yet to be seen. Among troops aged over 30, 88 percent have received their first jabs.

South Korea will also receive the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine from the United States this week following Washington's pledge to donate vaccines for Korean troops, though they will be mainly administered to reservists and other personnel related to defense affairs due to concerns over blood clotting among those under 30.

On Monday, the military reported two additional coronavirus cases, raising the total caseload to 958.

An Army officer based in the southwestern county of Jangseong was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after an off-installation visit, while a soldier in the central city of Cheonan was found to be infected after a family member tested positive earlier, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, South Korea added 430 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 140,340. (Yonhap)







MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114