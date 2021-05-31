 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

USFK cooperating with police over servicemembers' alleged no-mask parties

By Yonhap
Published : May 31, 2021 - 10:32       Updated : May 31, 2021 - 10:32
This photo uploaded on a social network service account on Saturday, shows Haeundae Beach crowded with visitors. (A social network service account)
This photo uploaded on a social network service account on Saturday, shows Haeundae Beach crowded with visitors. (A social network service account)
US Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday it is cooperating with local authorities over allegations some of its members were involved in no-mask parties on a Busan beach over the weekend in violation of social distancing rules.

According to police, around 2,000 foreigners, including US soldiers, set off firecrackers and held parties without masks at Haeundae Beach in the southeastern city of Busan, marking US Memorial Day.

"USFK is aware of the alleged behavior at Haeundae Beach and is cooperating with the KNP -- who maintain jurisdiction of this investigation -- and local authorities to determine if USFK-affiliated individuals were involved," USFK spokesperson Col. Lee Peters said. KNP stands for the Korean National Police.

Police received at least 38 reports of complaints from local residents overnight and dispatched dozens of officers to the scene.

The incident took place as South Korea is still struggling to stem the spread of the new coronavirus with cluster infections and variant cases continuing across the country.

"USFK remains committed to being good neighbors with our host nation and maintaining a strong ROK-US alliance, and condemns any type of behavior that affects our alliance," Peters said, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.

USFK also came under fire last year over its troops' unruly Fourth of July celebrations after dozens of complaints were filed in Busan over wild and dangerous acts by foreigners wearing no face masks.

As of last week, USFK had reported 875 coronavirus infections among its affiliated population, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114