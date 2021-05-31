[Graphic News] Local craft beers gain popularity in S. Korea









South Korea’s homegrown craft beer has gained popularity in recent years, industry data showed, as local brewers offer a wider range of flavors at competitive prices.



The local craft beer market was valued at 118 billion won ($105.6 million) as of 2020, sharply up from 43.3 billion won in 2017, according to data from the Korea Craft Brewers’ Association.



Local craft brewers have expanded their presence in the market as craft beers have become more widely available



at convenience stores and supermarkets at competitive prices following a new tax code on beer. (Yonhap)











