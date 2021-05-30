S. Korea to receive J&J vaccine for 1 mln people from U.S. this week: PM

A member of the Marine Corps headquarters receives a COVID-19 vaccine on April 28, 2021, in this photo provided by the military.(Yonhap)







South Korea will receive the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine for 1 million people from the United States this week following Washington's pledge to donate vaccines for Korean troops, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Sunday.



It is nearly double the volume that U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to provide, during a meeting with President Moon Jae-in earlier this month, to fully inoculate all 550,000 South Korean service members.



"Our military aircraft will bring the vaccine home (within this week) to inoculate military-affiliated members, including reservists," Kim said, presiding over a government disaster management meeting.



"I'd like to express gratitude to Biden and the U.S. government for the decision, which demonstrated the staunch Korea-U.S. alliance," he added.



The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said later that 1,012,800 million doses are to arrive here early next month.



The vaccines will be administered to reservists, members of civil defense and those related to the country's defense and foreign affairs, and those aged under 30 will be excluded amid concerns over blood clot cases.



Volunteers will get a shot in June 10-20 after making reservations.



Currently, there are 538,000 reservists, 3 million members of civil defense and around 137,000 people in the defense and foreign affairs circle.



Of active-duty South Korean troops, more than 116,700 in their 30s and older have already received AZ vaccines, and younger soldiers are supposed to receive Pfizer's vaccines.



The vaccination program for troops in their 20s is also to begin in June, KDCA said.



In April, South Korea authorized the use of Janssen's single-shot regimen as the country's third approved vaccine, though this type of vaccine is yet to be administered. Around 10 million Americans, including members of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), have received J&J's. (Yonhap)