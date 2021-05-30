2 soldiers, 1 airmen test positive for coronavirus

A service member undergoes a COVID-19 test at a makeshift clinic in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Two Army soldiers and an Air Force officer have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Sunday.



The soldier in the border town of Cheorwon received a positive result for COVID-19 in a test required to exit quarantine. He has been in isolation since coming into contact with his base members who contracted the virus earlier, according to the ministry.



The remaining soldier and the officer were confirmed to have been infected following their recent vacations, it added.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 956.



Nationwide, South Korea reported 480 more COVID-19 cases, including 464 local infections, raising the total caseload to 139,910, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. (Yonhap)



