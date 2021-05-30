Seoul Cyber University, Mines Advisory Group link up to develop educational programs

Officials from the Mines Advisory Group and Seoul Cyber University pose for a photo during a signing ceremony held Thursday. (Seoul Cyber University)
Seoul Cyber University has inked a deal with Mines Advisory Group on Thursday to collaborate on developing educational programs and raise professional human resources on mine action, the Korean online university said Sunday.
The deal involves the two parties co-developing an educational training program in line with the International Mine Action Standards in preparation for enacting laws on mine actions.
The parties have also agreed to work on strengthening the Korean military and encourage participation on mine action from the private sector by raising professionals in the field.
They will also assist in Gyeonggi Province’s official development assistance project in managing mines planted near Mekong River, helping officials in Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam better respond to landmines and assure safety of their people.
Manchester-based Mines Advisory Group, a non-profit charity organization established in 1989, has some 4,000 employees in 69 countries carrying out mine action projects. The group was part of the coalition International Campaign to Ban Landmines that received the 1997 Nobel Peace Prize.
Mikael Bold, technical director of the Mines Advisory Group, said in a statement that he expects the latest deal to help strengthen the competency of developing nations with mine problems by joining hands with Seoul Cyber University equipped with well-fitted online learning platforms.
Kwon Goo-soon, an international relations professor at Seoul Cyber University, said the agreement will serve as an opportunity for school to provide more educational programs and opportunities for students in the military to advance to mine action fields.
By The Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com
)