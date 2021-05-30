Star ballet dancers to put on gala show

Korean ballet dancers with overseas dance companies will join a gala show for the 2021 Ballet Festival Korea at the Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul, June 24-25.



More than 100 prominent ballet stars who perform on the international ballet scene have participated in the annual gala since its inception in 2001.





Ballet dancer Lee Choong-hoon (Dance Theater of Harlem)



This year, organizers have invited dancers such as Lee Choong-hoon from the Dance Theater of Harlem in New York, Kim Seok-ju of the Boston Ballet, Lee Ju-ho of the Estonia Vanemuine Opera Ballet Theater, Lee Ji-yong of the Hessisches Staatsballett in Wiesbaden, Germany, Chung Hye-min of the Sine Qua Non Art Company in France, Yang Jong-ye of the Dairakudakan Company in Japan and Choi Yoo-jeong, a former member of the Paris Opera Ballet.





Ballet dancer Yang Jong-ye (Daiga Koshiyama / Dairakudakan Company)