 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

NK trade union holds oath-taking ceremony against non-socialist practices

By Yonhap
Published : May 30, 2021 - 10:56       Updated : May 30, 2021 - 10:56
Members of North Korea's General Federation of Trade Unions of Korea (GFTUK) attend an oath-taking ceremony to vow efforts for rooting out anti-socialist practices before the statues of former leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang on Saturday, in this photo released by the North's Korean Central News Agency the following day. (Korean Central News Agency)
Members of North Korea's General Federation of Trade Unions of Korea (GFTUK) attend an oath-taking ceremony to vow efforts for rooting out anti-socialist practices before the statues of former leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang on Saturday, in this photo released by the North's Korean Central News Agency the following day. (Korean Central News Agency)
Members of North Korea's umbrella trade union held an oath-taking ceremony and vowed to stamp out anti-socialist practices, state media said Sunday.

The meeting took place in Pyongyang on Saturday by participants in the General Federation of Trade Unions of Korea's 8th plenary session held earlier in the North Korean capital, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). It was the union's first plenary session in about five years.

The participants "vowed to become resolute class fighters who stamp out without mercy all sorts of anti-socialist and non-socialist practices which undermine the social system, thoroughly establish the socialist lifestyle across the country and defend the political and ideological position like an impregnable fortress," the KCNA said.

On Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a letter to the plenary session and called for a "do-or-die battle" against non-socialist practices.

The North has been trying to further tighten ideological discipline recently as it is under growing pressure from the fallout of global sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114