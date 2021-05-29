Fire stops turbine at Shin-Kori 4 nuclear plant

This undated photo provided by the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. shows the Shin-Kori 4 reactor (in red circle) in Ulju County, Ulsan, some 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A fire stopped the operation of a turbine at a nuclear plant on the country's southeastern coast Saturday, officials said. There were no reports of casualties or radiation leaks.



The fire broke out at the Shin-Kori 4 reactor in Ulsan, some 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 9:28 a.m. and was extinguished about an hour later, according to the state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co.



The authorities suspect the fire started from an exciter of a turbine. The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said it will dispatch its investigators to find out the exact cause of the fire.



The commission added the radiation status around the power plant is maintaining its normal level.



The reactor, which has a 1.4 million kilowatt (kW) capacity, started its commercial operation in 2019. (Yonhap)