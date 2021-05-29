S. Korea launches presidential panel on carbon neutrality

An image of carbon neutrality. (Yonhap)

South Korea established a presidential committee Saturday to serve as the control tower of the nation's carbon neutrality drive.



President Moon Jae-in asked the government-private sector to map out policies, which would be a firm "cornerstone and pillar" of the campaign to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, during the committee's inauguration ceremony at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul.



He reaffirmed that South Korea would respond to the climate crisis in a "preemptive" way as an exemplary nation to turn it into an opportunity for sustainable development.



The committee is comprised of 18 government officials and 77 members from the private sector.



It is co-headed by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum and Yun Sun-jin, professor of the Graduate School of Environmental Studies at Seoul National University.



The panel was launched a day ahead of the start of the second P4G summit to be hosted by South Korea. The opening ceremony is to take place at the DDP. Dozens of global leaders plan to join the two-day event via video links.



P4G stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, an international partnership formed as part of efforts to speed up the implementation of the Paris Agreement and advance the Sustainable Development Goals. (Yonhap)