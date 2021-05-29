 Back To Top
National

Military reports 2 more coronavirus cases

By Yonhap
Published : May 29, 2021 - 12:05       Updated : May 29, 2021 - 12:05
A solider gets tested for the novel coronavirus at a makeshift COVID-19 testing clinic in Seoul on May 24, 2021. (Yonhap)
The South Korean military confirmed two more cases of the novel coronavirus, the defense ministry said Saturday.

One Air Force officer in Osan, 55 kilometers south of Seoul, tested positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine. So far, seven people at his air base have contracted the virus since the first case there was reported on May 21.

One Army soldier in Inje, Gangwon Province, 165 km east of Seoul, also tested positive following his emergency leave to Seoul.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 953 as of 10 a.m., with 71 currently under treatment.

The defense ministry said 116,772 soldiers aged 30 and older have received the first vaccine dose, up 12 from a day earlier.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 533 new cases Saturday, bringing the total caseload to 139,431. (Yonhap)
