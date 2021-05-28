British, French, German leaders to join P4G summit: Cheong Wa Dae

P4G 2021 (Yonhap)

SEOUL -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are among those who will join a virtual summit of global leaders on climate to be hosted by South Korea, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday.



President Moon Jae-in will host the two-day P4G Seoul Summit set to open Sunday with more than 60 leaders and top-level officials of foreign countries and international organizations attending.



US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are not taking part in it, according to Moon's office.



The United States will be represented by John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate, and China by Premier Li Keqiang.



Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi will participate in the session as the nation's delegate.



They are scheduled to send video messages for the event.



P4G stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, an international partnership formed as part of efforts to speed up the implementation of the Paris Agreement and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Denmark hosted the inaugural P4G summit in 2018 and the Seoul session will be the second of its kind. (Yonhap)