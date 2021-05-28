Number of Toss Securities subscribers surpasses 3m in three months

A stock trading platform of brokerage firm Toss Securities (Toss)
Toss Securities, an online brokerage firm owned by fintech firm Viva Republica, said Friday that the number of stock trading accounts on its platform has surpassed 3 million.
The 3 million accounts amount to around 30 percent of 9.14 million individual investors in the nation.
Launched on Feb. 3, the company attracted new customers by running a series of promotional events. More than 1.7 million new customers joined the Toss platform during a five-day event in February that handed each new customer one share of a listed company in Korea. A second round held earlier this month drew around 700,000 new customers.
“The 3 million milestone means that the company, which aims to offer new mobile trading services for millennials and fledging investors, earned customer trust,” said Park Jae-min, the CEO of the securities firm.
The company said it has been upgrading the trading app’s user experience to meet various needs of its customers, and launched services for news and educational content related to stock investment on the platform. It plans to open an online bulletin board service through which investors can share stock investment information with others.
By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com
)