 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

Korea to develop exascale supercomputers by 2030

By Kim Young-won
Published : May 28, 2021 - 16:27       Updated : May 28, 2021 - 16:27
Hong Nam-ki, minister of economy and finance, presides over a meeting with government officials to discuss economic issues on Friday in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Hong Nam-ki, minister of economy and finance, presides over a meeting with government officials to discuss economic issues on Friday in Seoul. (Yonhap)


The South Korean government has thrown its weight behind plans to build exascale supercomputers by 2030 and nurture local talents in the sector, the finance minister said Friday.

Exascale computing, a computer system that performs 1 quintillion operations per second, enables superspeed data analyses and simulations at that will pave the way for crucial discoveries in a wide range of fields, from finding new drugs against COVID-19 to predicting effects of climate change.

The government plans to adopt the powerful computerized processing systems in state agencies, to beef up its competitive edge in supercomputing and nurture local talent.

“The nation, currently ranked at 21st in terms of processing power, will try to make it to the top 5 list of nations with the fastest supercomputers by developing top-notch computing systems for state-run organizations,” said Hong Nam-ki, minister of economy and finance.

Hong, who made the remarks at a meeting with government officials to discuss economic challenges facing the nation, said the government will advance 24 core technologies, including central processing units and mainboard.

The minister also vowed to look into running related college programs and courses to nurture experts in the supercomputing sector by 2025.


By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114